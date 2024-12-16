ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 1,141.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,904 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of ChargePoint worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 26,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $34,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,586.72. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $135,295. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial raised ChargePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

