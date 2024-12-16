Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Major Shareholder Sells $620,989,219.44 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

