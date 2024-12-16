Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the November 15th total of 377,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BBCP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.27 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $389.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 526,379 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 241,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

