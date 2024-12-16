Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 61.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.10.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.4 %

Core & Main stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $650,237.25. This represents a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $15,926,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

