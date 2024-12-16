Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Crown were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.62.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock worth $2,478,049 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $87.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

