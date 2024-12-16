Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CEO Sells $2,629,175.20 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $366.92 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $212.05 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $317.13.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

