Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,315 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.