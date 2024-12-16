Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $61.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 37,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,000.28. The trade was a 37.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

