Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$7,779,271.50 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50.
Dollarama Price Performance
Dollarama stock opened at C$141.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$152.97.
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
