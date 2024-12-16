Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Sells C$7,779,271.50 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50.

Dollarama stock opened at C$141.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$152.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

