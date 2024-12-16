Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 553,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 438,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 147,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $692.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

