Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $125,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Sensible Money LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

