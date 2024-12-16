EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,541,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $479.28 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.31 and a 1-year high of $532.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

