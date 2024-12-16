Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Buys $8,653,695.84 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EDR opened at $30.75 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
