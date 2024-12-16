Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Major Shareholder Buys $8,653,695.84 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at $30.75 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,867 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,870,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the second quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,804,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

