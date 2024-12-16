EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in EnerSys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

