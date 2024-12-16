Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 24,141.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ENI were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 138.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of E opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

