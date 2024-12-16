Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enstar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $324.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.15. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

About Enstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.