EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,250 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 232,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 152,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $2.71 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

