EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $80,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 841.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %
ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $547.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.87%.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
