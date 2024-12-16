EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $450.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

