EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth about $8,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bioventus by 401.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 402,841 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the third quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bioventus by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.79. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $138.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

