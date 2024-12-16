EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,475 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

