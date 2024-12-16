EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $82.77.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.