EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
