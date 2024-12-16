EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7,798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a market cap of $985.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.