EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

