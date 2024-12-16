EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,639 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71. Amplify Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

