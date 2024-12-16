EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,639 Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,749,000 after buying an additional 1,279,047 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,976,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.