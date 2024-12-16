EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $527,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

