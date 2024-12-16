EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAWZ opened at $56.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

