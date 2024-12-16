EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $115,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.