EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.