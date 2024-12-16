EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CALF opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

