EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $157,000 in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

