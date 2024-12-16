EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.292 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

