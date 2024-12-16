EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,680,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 943,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,121,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 1,102,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $11,295,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in GoodRx by 24.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

