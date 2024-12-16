EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 404,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 221,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,701,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

