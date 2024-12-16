EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

