EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $168,000 Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,855 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 41.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.93 million. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

