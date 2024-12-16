EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,884,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $64,477,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 32.4% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 3,324,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 812,767 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 17.0% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 360,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,351,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after buying an additional 106,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 2.44.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 252.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Stifel Nicolaus cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.