EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,285,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 176,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

EGY stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

