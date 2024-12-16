EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vimeo by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Vimeo by 1,715.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $6.84 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. Vimeo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

