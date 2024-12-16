EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FELG stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

