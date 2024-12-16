EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $159,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 52.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,919 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 114.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 710,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 154.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 344,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $7.71 on Monday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

