EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $94,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $709.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAIN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

