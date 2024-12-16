EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 10.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.1 %

BCS stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.