EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18,688.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,026,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,789 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBEU opened at $58.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

