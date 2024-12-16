Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in November

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 1,226,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS EXROF opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.25. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

