First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,587 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $83,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.25 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,615.20. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

