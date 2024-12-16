Fmr LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 71.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE WMK opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.51. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

