Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 608.50 ($7.68) and last traded at GBX 609.50 ($7.70), with a volume of 464158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616.50 ($7.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital cut Frasers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.15) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Frasers Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 755.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 822.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 685.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Daly bought 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,891.80 ($25,115.91). 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

